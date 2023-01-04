Woman who died in A90 Aberdeenshire crash named
- Published
A woman who died in a three-vehicle crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire has been named.
Gillian Murray, 57, was driving a red Ford Fiesta when the accident happened near Longhaven, at about 10:35 on 28 December.
The 19-year-old female driver of a blue Isuzu D-Max and the 72-year-old male driver of a white Ford Kuga were uninjured.
The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.
Sgt Eoin Maxwell said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gillian Murray at this time.
"Investigation into the collision is still ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to police or anyone that has dashcam footage of the vehicles to contact Police Scotland."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.