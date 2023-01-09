Aberdeenshire councillor faces trial after denying assault
An Aberdeenshire councillor is facing trial after denying assault.
Robbie Withey, 42, is an independent councillor for Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford.
He is charged with assaulting a man in Alford in April last year by seizing him by the neck, pushing him against a wall, seizing him by the body and throwing him onto the ground.
Defence lawyer Gregor Kelly told Aberdeen Justice of the Peace Court that Mr Withey was pleading not guilty.
Mr Withey is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm in that he did shout, swear and threaten violence.
The case was continued until later in the year.