Council considered seizing Orkney cruise ship food giveaway
When bad weather forced a liner visiting Orkney to cut its schedule short, leaving tonnes of surplus food, some dubbed it "Chicken galore".
The tinned and frozen items were donated to local food and environment charity Greener Orkney.
Hundreds turned up to a car park just outside Kirkwall to grab their share in August last year.
But it has now emerged environmental health considered intervening to seize it all.
Orkney Islands Council said Kirkwall has no local facilities to check documentation, or carry out microbiological checks.
The food included frozen chicken necks, french fries, spinach and asparagus, and tinned chickpeas and fruit.
In the end no action was taken, because the sources of the donation were known and because it had been properly stored.
So a "pragmatic" decision was made that the food was "not unfit" for human consumption.
Jane Nelson, the chair of Greener Orkney, told the event had been a great success.
"We had a team of volunteers to organise it, so I think it went very well. Everybody was absolutely good natured, very willing to share it. It was absolutely fantastic.
"And the most important thing for us, as an environmental charity, is that we saved all that food either going into landfill or just being dumped somewhere."
A Freedom of Information request to Food Standards Scotland revealed that Orkney Islands Council only decided not to intervene to "inspect, detain or seize the food" because of the large number of people at the giveaway, and the limited number of staff it had available.
There was also the possibility that police might have to be called because of the "considerable numbers of people" who turned up to collect "free food", though Police Scotland say they have no record of being contacted about the incident - which passed off entirely peacefully.
Jane Nelson, from Greener Orkney, says the charity - which operates a number of community fridges, designed to cut down food waste - has always had "good support" from environmental health.
She says she expects the situation will arise again, and that the charity has written to the council to try and find a way it can accept surplus food in future.
But the council says Orkney is not a designated border control point, and that in future food for human consumption "will not be unloaded from ships or liners" visiting the county.