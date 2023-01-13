Driver who missed red light badly injured pedestrian at crossing in Aberdeen
A driver seriously injured a woman at a pedestrian crossing in Aberdeen when he missed a red light, a court has heard.
George Douglas, 38, was driving on the A956 Ellon Road in the Bridge of Don area, near the junction with Hutcheon Gardens, when the accident happened.
His car struck a 66-year-old woman who was crossing the road.
Douglas, of Balmedie, admitted dangerous driving. He was banned for two years and told to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the incident happened in June 2021.
Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard said the road had a 30mph limit but Douglas approached the red light at about 40mph and was not slowing down.
Deep regret
The traffic lights had been red for several seconds and despite braking at the last minute he struck the pedestrian crossing the road.
She suffered various injuries, and needed a hospital-style bed in her living room for a month, as well as 13 weeks of physiotherapy.
Defence agent Michael Burnett said Douglas was "genuinely remorseful" and the incident was a matter of "deep regret".
He had sent flowers to the woman in hospital and a note of apology.
Sheriff Ian Wallace said the impact of the collision has been serious, and that it was fortunate it did not have even more serious consequences.
He noted Douglas had taken responsibility for what happened and had shown genuine concern.