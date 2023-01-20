Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years.
Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife.
He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Alison Stirling ruled he should serve a further three years of supervision following his release from prison.
The court had heard that Malone left one victim in a "terrible" state after an altercation at a flat in Aberdeen that resulted in her landing on the floor outside the front door.
Malone was convicted of raping the victim in 2019 and 2020.
'Difficult case'
He twice raped the woman at an address in Aberdeen while she was sleeping and incapable of consenting and on a third occasion attacked her after pulling off a towel she was wearing and pushing her onto a bed.
He earlier carried out rapes of another woman between 2008 and 2009 at addresses in Aberdeen and Dysart when she was asleep.
His third victim was subjected to a rape and sexual assaults at a house in Aberdeen between June and September 2020.
Judge Stirling told jurors at the end of the earlier trial that it was "a difficult and anxious case".
Malone's sentence was backdated to September 2020 and he was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.