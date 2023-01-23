New home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen flats plunge
A cat that had to have a leg amputated after falling from a block of flats in Aberdeen has been found a new home.
The Scottish SPCA told in November how several cats had been killed or injured in the same manner at Regent Court.
One two-year-old cat was found lying immobile and vomiting.
After the amputation, the cat was cared for by the animal charity, and has now been found a new home with a couple in the Trossachs.
He has been named Jura.
Jacqueline McEwen, manager of the Scottish SPCA's Aberdeenshire centre, said Jura was set for a "wonderful" new life.
"We are so glad Jura has found the loving home he deserves after his injuries last year," she said.
The animal charity is continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the incidents to contact them.