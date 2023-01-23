Woman seriously injured in Aberdeen hit-and-run
A woman was left seriously injured in what police said was a hit-and-run in Aberdeen.
The incident, involving a 44-year-old, happened on the A96 Auchmill Road, near the Bucksburn roundabout, at about 18:35 on Sunday.
Police said she was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.
There are now what are described as "extensive" inquiries under way to find the driver and vehicle involved, including CCTV checks.
The woman was taken to hospital where medical staff described her condition as serious.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time in question to contact them, especially anyone with dashcam equipment which could have captured something relevant.
