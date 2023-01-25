Aberdeen set for major cruise ship tourism boost at expanded harbour
- Published
Aberdeen is set for a major tourist boost with its newly-expanded harbour due to welcome more than 25 cruise ship visits in the coming months.
The £400m South Harbour, which is both larger and deeper, has been the UK's biggest marine infrastructure project.
The first cruise call will be the 202m (663ft) AIDAaura - which has the capacity to carry more than 1,200 holidaymakers - on 28 April.
It is estimated the April to September visits could be worth £1.5m.
The cruise calls in place so far for 2023 could bring 12,000 tourists to the north east of Scotland.
Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said: "We're delighted to welcome a host of new cruise vessels in the maiden year of South Harbour.
"We expect to see year-on-year increases in the number of cruise calls as we ramp up our capacity and capability."
Chris Foy, the chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, described the opening of the South Harbour to cruise vessels in 2023 as a "timely boost" to the tourism and hospitality sector.
And Adrian Watson, chief executive at business body Aberdeen Inspired, added that the cruise market offered "real potential".
The new deepwater harbour is scheduled for completion later in the year.