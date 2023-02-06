Woman jailed for Aberdeen attack on Afghanistan refugees
A woman who admitted an unprovoked attack on two refugees in Aberdeen has been jailed for a year.
Sarah Craig, 38, assaulted the two women in the city's Kidd Street in October last year.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the women were refugees from Afghanistan and did not know their attacker.
Sheriff Ian Wallace described the incident as "nasty" and involving "vulnerable" people who had come to this country.
The women had left a hotel for a walk and Craig began remonstrating with them for no reason.
They were repeatedly punched and kicked, and one was left with a scar on her head.
Craig admitted two charges of assault, one to the victim's permanent disfigurement.
She also admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner towards three other people during the same incident, calling them an offensive name.
'Lasting impact'
Defence solicitor John Hardie said Craig was remorseful and had written a letter to the victims expressing her sorrow.
He said the incident involved an "incredibly high level of intoxication", adding: "She was not in control of herself."
Mr Hardie said: "She recognises these are serious offences."
Sheriff Wallace - who also imposed a supervised release order for six months for when the custodial sentence ends - said Craig's violence would have a "lasting impact" on her victims.