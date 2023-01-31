Police name man missing from North Sea rig
- Published
Police have named the 50-year-old man missing from an offshore installation in the North Sea.
Jason Thomas, from Wales, was reported missing from the jackup rig Valaris 121, about 100 miles south east of Aberdeen, on Sunday 22 January.
A major search was launched involving two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane.
It was stood down the next morning and police have since carried out inquiries on the rig.
At the time of the incident being reported, the rig was under tow from its last operating location in the North Sea to Dundee.
Police boarded Valaris 121 to carry out inquiries on Sunday.
Officers are working with partner agencies, including the Health and Safety Executive and the rig operator, to establish the circumstances leading up to Mr Thomas's disappearance.
Valaris confirmed one of its employees was involved.
In a statement, the company said the missing employee's family had been informed and it was providing them with support.