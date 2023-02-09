Helicopter pilot was not aware pylon had been struck
A helicopter pilot was not aware equipment had struck a pylon which left more than 1,000 Aberdeenshire residents without power, a report has revealed.
The helicopter was conducting a survey for precious minerals using an electromagnetic monitoring loop when the incident happened last September.
The sensor struck a pylon at Auchmacoy.
A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the pylon had not been identified as a possible obstacle.
The report said the 73-year-old pilot had reduced speed but in doing so lost height, leading to the collision between the underhanging equipment and the pylon.
The pilot was unaware of what had happened and continued on his route.
He was only made aware of the incident after landing.
The rest of the survey was cancelled after the incident.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued the operator with enhanced requirements for any similar operation in future, including a more detailed risk assessment and the use of an observer in the aircraft.