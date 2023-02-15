One taken to hospital after tanker catches fire on A947 in Aberdeenshire
- Published
One person has been taken to hospital after a tanker fire in Aberdeenshire.
The emergency services were called to the A947, near King Edward School, at about 08:10 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland confirmed the incident involved reports of a tanker being ablaze.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said an ambulance and two specialist operations response teams were dispatched to the scene. One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said: "Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed."
Aberdeenshire Council said it was an in-service day for the school.