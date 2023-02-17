Legionella found in Peterhead Hospital water system
Legionella bacteria have been found in the water system at Peterhead Community Hospital.
Many services at the hospital were moved to other parts of the north-east after concerns were raised last Friday.
A number of measures have been put in place and the use of toilets at the site has been restricted.
NHS Grampian said there have been no known cases of legionella infection identified during the current incident and the risk remained very low.
Jeff Shaw, from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: "We have had to put a number of mitigations in place such as the installation of point of use filters on taps.
"We are taking every necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our staff and patients, both those at Summers Ward and those that visit the health centre or an outpatient clinic.
"Although the risk of infection is slight, we would ask every visitor to the site to adhere to the safety instructions and please remain patient with staff as they are doing an amazing job in difficult circumstances."