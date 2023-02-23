Orkney Islands council tax to increase by 10%
- Published
Orkney Islands Council has backed a 10% rise in council tax from April.
Councillors said they would also have to draw £17m from reserves to help run services over the next year.
Charges for many services will also go up by 10%, as councillors warned it was the only way to protect vital areas from "significant cuts".
The local authority said it had seen increasing demand for services and faced rising costs - particularly for energy which had gone up by 15%.
Band D properties will be set at £1,369 for 2023/24 - an increase of £124
Council Leader James Stockan described the continual draw on its reserves as unsustainable.
He said: "Households and businesses across our community have been facing tough financial choices over the last year as their costs have risen. Orkney Islands Council is no different.
"We know some people might find the 10% hard when other costs are increasing too, but be assured we're doing it to help to protect those important Council services.
"The more we collectively raise in council tax, the more we're working together to protect those services for the good of everyone in Orkney."