Brenda Page: Murder accused denies 'Jekyll and Hyde' comparison
A retired scientist accused of murdering his ex-wife in 1978 has denied he was a "Jekyll and Hyde" character who took her life in a rage.
Christopher Harrisson, 82, allegedly murdered Brenda Page, 32, in Aberdeen.
She was principal of genetics at the University of Aberdeen Medical School.
Giving evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen, Dr Harrisson said their relationship after splitting up had been "amicable" and he was not responsible for her death.
She was found dead on her blood-stained bed in her flat with multiple head injuries.
The accused took the stand on the eighth day of the trial.
Advocate depute Alex Prentice, prosecuting, asked: "Dr Harrisson, are you familiar with the tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde?"
Mr Prentice said Dr Jekyll was a well-respected scientist who had a dark alter ego who did not accept responsibility for his actions.
"That sums you up very well," he said.
"Not at all," Dr Harrisson replied.
The prosecutor said on one hand Dr Harrisson was "kind and considerate", but could also be "violent and aggressive".
Dr Harrisson replied: "I am a kind and considerate man."
He denied he had a "violent temper" of which Brenda Page had been afraid.
The trial has heard his former wife had begun also working as an escort.
Mr Prentice suggested Dr Harrisson could not stand her being with another man, and had followed her.
"You reached an uncontrollable rage with her escort work," he said.
"Absolutely not so," Dr Harrisson replied.
"The rage of which Brenda Page was afraid came into effect," Mr Prentice said. "And you brutally murdered her."
Dr Harrisson said: "Nothing of the kind."
He told defence counsel Brian McConnachie he was never physically violent towards Brenda Page on any occasion.
He said she had started making up stories about him as grounds for divorce.
They were divorced in October 1977. He said their relationship after splitting up was amicable.
Dr Harrisson said he was concerned about what he described as her "double life" of also starting to work as an escort.
'Completely untrue'
The trial has heard semen found on a duvet in Dr Page's Allan Street flat matched his DNA profile and was said to be 590 million times more likely to be from him than another male.
Dr Harrisson said his former wife had a large quantity of linen and it may not all have been washed.
He said they were not intimate after separating, but before they had "marital relations on a variety of sheets".
He described a claim that he had phoned a friend the night before she was found dead and said he was going to kill her as "completely untrue".
He said he did not carry out the fatal attack.
Charges of assault, breach of the peace and attempting to defeat the ends of justice were earlier withdrawn and the accused was acquitted.
Dr Harrisson denies the remaining charge of murder.
He lodged a special defence of alibi at the start of the case.
The trial, before Lord Richardson, was adjourned until Tuesday, when closing speeches from the Crown and then defence will be heard.