Motorbike passenger in hospital after crash in Aberdeen
- Published
A 25-year-old woman is in hospital after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Aberdeen.
The woman was the pillion passenger on a Yamaha motorcycle that collided with a Mercedes car on the city's Great Northern Road, near the Haudagain Roundabout, at 20:15 on Saturday.
She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff described her condition as serious but stable.
Police said no one else involved in the crash was reported to be injured.
Sgt Peter Henderson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle in the area prior to the crash.
"We'd also be keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage."
