Police seal off Moray beach after unexploded bomb found
- Published
Police have sealed off a beach in Moray following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.
A bomb disposal team was dispatched to Spey Bay near Fochabers after the "wartime device" was found by a member of the public at about 12:00.
Police said a cordon was put in place as a precaution and asked the public to keep away from the area.
Spey Bay is a coastal reserve managed by the Scottish Wildlife Trust, with the largest shingle beach in Scotland.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called following the discovery of what is thought to be an unexploded wartime device.
"The EOD (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) has been informed and are attending.
"Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing."