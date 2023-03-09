Two people seriously injured in Aberdeenshire collision
- Published
Two people have been seriously injured in an Aberdeenshire crash.
The collision, involving a grey Audi A3 car and a grey Ford van, happened on the B966 between Fordoun and Auchenblae at about 16:00 on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 65 and 74, from the car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. The male van driver, 50, sustained minor injuries.
The road was closed for around nine hours, and police are appealing for witnesses.
