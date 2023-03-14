Man faces Aberdeen assault to danger of life charge
A man has appeared in court charged with assault to the danger of life after an incident in Aberdeen.
Police said emergency services had been called to Carmelite Lane in the city centre late on Sunday night. A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital.
Derek Pearson, 45, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court. He made no plea.
Police have been checking CCTV images, and have appealed for witnesses.
