Parents to stand trial after baby son's Fraserburgh death
- Published
The parents of a baby are to stand trial accused of exposing him to illicit drugs in Aberdeenshire before he died aged three months.
Kieran Sievwright, 24, and Amy Mary Beck, 31, are charged with wilfully ill-treating son Olly-James Sievwright in Fraserburgh.
They pled not guilty when the case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Lord Richardson set a trial due to begin in Aberdeen in February next year.
It is said they acted in a manner likely to cause the baby "unnecessary suffering or injury to health".
The charge claims the duo did cause or permit controlled drugs - and individuals who were using the substances - to be close to Olly-James.
As a result, it is alleged the child was exposed to mephedrone and MDMA (Ecstasy).
Prosecutors claim the boy ingested mephedrone, a class B drug also known as M-Cat.
Combined with the effects of peritonitis - a stomach infection - the indictment states this resulted in the death of the baby on 22 December 2019.
The charge, under the Children and Young Persons Act, spans from 17 September 2019 when the boy was born until the date he passed away.
Prosecutor Alan Cameron told the hearing he was content for a trial to be fixed, adding it made sense to have it in Aberdeen due to witnesses being based in the north east of Scotland.
The two accused, of Fraserburgh, remain on bail.