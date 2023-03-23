Hole found in North Sea rig deck on day worker vanished
A hole was discovered in the deck of a North Sea rig on the day a worker went missing, an investigation has found.
Jason Thomas, 50, from Wales, was reported missing from the Valaris 121, about 100 miles south east of Aberdeen, on Sunday 22 January.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said a grating was dislodged, putting workers at risk of falling through.
The HSE, which is continuing to investigate the incident, issued an improvement notice on the rig operator.
The notice states: "A section of polymer grating, under your control on the Valaris 121, dislodged, thereby exposing employees and those who may otherwise be affected to a risk to their safety by tripping on the displaced grating and/or falling through the subsequent hole in the decking area."
On the day Mr Thomas was reported missing, the jackup rig had been under tow from its last operating location in the North Sea to Dundee.
'Thorough review'
A major search was launched involving two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane.
An HSE spokesperson said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Jason Thomas' disappearance and are liaising with the relevant authorities.
"No further detail will be given during the investigation. We have been in contact with Jason's family, with whom our thoughts remain."
Valaris said it had "undertaken a thorough review" of the polymer grating systems and fasteners on the jackup rigs in its fleet, in response to the HSE improvement notice.