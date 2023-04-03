School mothballing by officials branded undemocratic
The mothballing of a small Aberdeenshire school by officials rather than councillors has been described as undemocratic.
Families were told of the Largue School decision by Aberdeenshire Council.
A policy change by the local authority two years ago meant a decision to mothball a school where the roll was expected to fall below eight was delegated to the director of education.
The council said such decisions were not taken lightly.
Projected pupil numbers will be reassessed during the first year of mothballing.
Paula McRitchie is a parent at the school, which is near Huntly.
"Parents were told in a Zoom meeting that Largue School would be mothballed and not reopen after the summer holidays," she told BBC Scotland.
"We, as a community, do not want this to happen and are strongly going to fight this decision.
"They are supposed to look at the forecast for the next two years. We are going up to 20 within about the next three years.
"We do not feel they have followed their own procedures correctly. I think they have been too quick to make the decision."
An online petition against the plans has been launched.
It aims to get 1,500 signatures, and already has more than 1,000.
SNP councillor Gwyneth Petrie represents the area.
She said such decisions should be for elected councillors but added that any democratic decision-making in the process of mothballing had now been removed.
The councillor said the situation at Largue was not a stagnant or reducing roll, and that she was only made aware of the decision after it had been made.
"We are now in a position where officers can decide at any point when the numbers fall below eight to mothball a school and our hands are tied," she said.
"That's really frustrating, particularly in this situation - the Largue roll is due to increase.
"There are questions to be answered."
Assessed the situation
Alexander Burnett, the Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, described Largue School as a "vital resource" for the local community and said the news was a huge blow to the area.
"Staff, parents and pupils have been left shocked, angered and saddened by this decision which has been made against their wishes," he said.
In a statement, Aberdeenshire Council said any decision to mothball a school allowed an opportunity for reopening in the future.
The council said projected pupil numbers for Largue School would be reassessed during the first year of mothballing, in line with protocol.
"Any decision to mothball a school is not taken lightly and it gives us the opportunity for it to reopen should circumstances change," the council said.
"We know that the educational and social benefits of having a sizeable group of peers to interact with are extensive. Because of this, we have a protocol that means we assess the situation when a school roll falls below eight.
"If we consider the children's learning and social needs would be better met by being educated in a larger peer group, we decide to mothball the school.
"For the new session starting in August, Largue School is projected to have a roll of seven pupils, therefore we have assessed the situation and the decision has been made to mothball the school."