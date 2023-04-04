Safety warning on offshore flooring in wake of man going missing
- Published
A safety alert has been issued over flooring not being secured properly on offshore installations.
It comes after it earlier emerged a hole was discovered on a North Sea rig on the day a worker went missing.
Jason Thomas, 50, from Wales, was reported missing from the Valaris 121, about 100 miles south east of Aberdeen, on Sunday 22 January.
The Health and Safety Executive said offshore installations, boats and wind generation units were being alerted.
After Mr Thomas went missing, the HSE had said a grating was dislodged, putting workers at risk of falling through.
The safety organisation has now said investigations have revealed that fasteners used to secure the grating have not been installed within the wider industry as recommended by manufacturers.
The safety alert has gone not only to the oil and gas industry but to wind generation units and seagoing vessels.
The HSE said all areas of grating systems should be identified to ensure they are safe.
On the day Mr Thomas was reported missing, the jackup rig had been under tow from its last operating location in the North Sea to Dundee.
A major search was launched involving two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane.