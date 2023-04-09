Two men and a woman hurt in three-car Moray crash
Two men and a woman have been hurt in a serious three-car crash in Moray.
A silver Volvo, a red Land Rover and a black Volkswagen Golf collided on the A96 near Llanbryde at 11:50 on Saturday.
A man and woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and another man was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.
Police Scotland said the road was closed for around seven hours before re-opening at about 19:20.
Sgt Geoff Smart said: "Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing.
"I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn't already spoken to officers to get in touch.
"I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage which may help us to contact us."
