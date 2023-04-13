Shetland set for record year of cruise liner visits
- Published
A record cruise year for Shetland has opened with the arrival of the first of almost 150 ships which are expected this season
The 229m (751ft) Viking Venus - with about 900 passengers - berthed at Mair's Pier for a full-day visit on Thursday morning.
A record 147 cruise ships are scheduled this year, almost 50% up on the previous high of 99 set in 2019.
It is anticipated the total number of passengers will be more than 100,000.
Six cruise ships will call during the visit by dozens of sailing vessels in the famous Tall Ships Races event at the end of July.
It will be the third time Lerwick has played a part in the sailing regatta. The isles previously hosted the event in 1999 and 2011.
The races are expected to visit Shetland, the only Scottish location, from 26-29 July.
Melanie Henderson, Lerwick Port Authority's cruise and marketing manager, said a meet-and-greet team was on duty to welcome passengers.
"The islands' tourism network can look forward to its busiest cruise season yet, coinciding with another visit by the fleet of the Tall Ships Races, making for a great season.
"With strong bookings right through to 2026, the sector will continue to make a significant contribution to Shetland's economy."