'Age no barrier' as man becomes firefighter at 56
- Published
A former Royal Air Force engineer has said age is not a barrier after becoming a firefighter at 56.
Michael Rimmer has completed 12 weeks of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) training after a 31-year career with the RAF.
"I loved the challenge and do wonder why I didn't do this years ago," he said.
"Just because you may be a bit on in years, it doesn't mean you don't have a lot to offer."
Originally from Carlisle, Mr Rimmer relocated to Foyers in the Highlands in 2018 with his wife Alison. They moved to Banchory in Aberdeenshire last year.
The RAF veteran graduated this week alongside 92 fellow trainees at a ceremony in Lanarkshire.
He has now joined up Green Watch at the Aberdeen Central fire station.
'Fatherly role'
"Working alongside people half my age was quite amusing," he said. "But we were all in it together and everyone was very supportive.
"I suppose there was a bit of a fatherly role involved.
"If you are fit enough and work hard, then anyone can do it.
"The fire and rescue service won't discriminate against you and will support you to succeed. It's never too late."
In addition to his full-time firefighter role in Aberdeen, he intends to maintain an on-call role back home in Banchory.
Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, SFRS head of training, said: "We are absolutely committed to showing that age, gender, religion, or sexuality are no barrier to succeeding with the SFRS.
"We do have high standards, but we will work with you every step of the way to support you in meeting them."