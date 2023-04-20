Frank Lefevre: Tributes to 'pioneer' lawyer of Piper Alpha victims
- Published
A well-known Scottish solicitor has been described as "one of the finest legal minds" after his death at the age of 88.
Aberdeen's Frank Lefevre helped win compensation for many victims of 1988's Piper Alpha disaster, in which 167 men lost their lives.
He set up Quantum Claims, specialising in 'no win no fee' cases.
Quantum colleague George Clark told BBC Scotland: "He was a great innovator and thinker about the law."
He said they had been in business together at Quantum Claims for 34 years but were also friends.
"He undoubtedly possessed one of the finest legal minds in the country," Mr Clark said.
"He effectively brought the whole concept of no win no fee to Scotland, and now it is the only sensible basis to pursue civil litigation in this country."
"That was only one side of him. He was a talented sportsman, musician, and after dinner speaker, but also a great family man, who was kind and generous to all he met.
"A sad loss to all of us."
The Piper Alpha disaster happened on 6 July 1988 when explosions and a fireball ripped through the rig.
There were 61 survivors.
'Great desire'
David Burnside, a fellow highly-experienced Aberdeen lawyer, said Mr Lefevre liked to stand up for people.
"Following the Piper Alpha disaster we worked collaboratively on that," he said.
"He had a great desire to work in particular for the little man against the bigger organisations.
"He will be sadly missed."
The Society of Advocates in Aberdeen said its past president was a "true pioneer" whose name would remain synonymous with Aberdeen.
Mr Lefevre, who was born in 1934, was also highly regarded as a specialist in employment tribunals.