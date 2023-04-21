Rapper's attack left man's internal organs exposed
A rapper has been jailed for seven years after attacking two men with a machete.
Louis Stacey, who performs under the name Mr Bando, assaulted Stephen Ritchie and Gordon Graham in Fraserburgh in December 2020.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard the attack on Mr Ritchie had left his internal organs exposed and bowel cut apart.
Stacey, 23, from Tottenham, claimed he had acted in self defence.
Following a week-long trial, a jury convicted him on a charge of assaulting Mr Ritchie while wearing a balaclava to conceal his identity.
He was also convicted of striking Mr Graham on his leg with a machete.
On Friday, judge Lord Tyre said Stacey's sentence would have been longer if he had been older.
Lord Tyre said the jail term took into account new sentencing guidelines for those under the age of 25.
The judge told Stacey: "It is a matter of good luck that none of these wounds were fatal.
"I have taken into account the terms of the criminal justice social work report and listened to everything which has been said on your behalf by your counsel."
He added: "The sentence of the court will be seven years - if you had been older the sentence would have been longer."
Lord Tyre also told Stacey he hoped he would use his time in custody to rehabilitate himself.
He said: "I hope you will use your time in prison as a break from violence and you will use it towards pursuing one of the careers that you have on hold."
The court had heard how medics at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary had saved Mr Ritchie's life. Consultants who treated him believed he had been just hours from death.
Mr Graham managed to escape serious injury but still needed hospital treatment.
Stacey had come to Scotland to start a new life after leaving his old home in Tottenham, the court was told.
Jurors heard that he had armed himself with a machete in a bid to collect money from a man who owed him money. He wore a balaclava in a bid to disguise his identity.
He then became involved in a confrontation with a group of men including Mr Ritchie and Mr Graham.
Stacey claimed he was forced to act in self defence and carried the weapon after fearing a group of men were going to kill him.
Jurors deleted a reference to attempted murder from the charge but the charge stated that Mr Ritchie was left severely injured, permanently disfigured, permanently impaired and that his life was placed in danger.