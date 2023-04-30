Call for thorough investigation after ferry grounding
A maritime union has called for a thorough investigation into how a car ferry grounded in Orkney.
The MV Pentalina had 60 people on board when it grounded at St Margaret's Hope on Saturday night.
The maritime union, the RMT, said it needed to be established how the incident on the Pentland Ferries vessel happened.
Smoke was detected in the engine room of the MV Pentalina, before it grounded.
Emergency services, including lifeboats were called to the scene at about 19:30.
Pentland Ferries was granted a temporary passenger ship safety certificate by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency last week.
The Pentalina came back into service on Wednesday after time in dry dock to allow another ferry, the MV Alfred, to service other routes to islands on the west coast.
It suffered technical problems on Friday then on Saturday night the ferry grounded on the shoreline, about 100 yards (91m) from its destination in Orkney.
The 56 adults, three children, and a baby, as well as several dogs, were taken ashore by RNLI lifeboats.
There are no reports of injuries and passengers described the rescue operation as calm and professional.
A spokesman for the RMT said: "A thorough investigation will be needed to establish how this major incident aboard the Pentland Ferries vessel occurred."
Last week, Pentland Ferries main vessel, the newer and larger catamaran MV Alfred, began a nine-month charter with CalMac on the west coast, which is costing the Scottish government £9m.
It is not clear when the MV Pentalina will return to service.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the MV Pentalina was refloated at about 05:30 after being towed by a tug and taken to its berth in St Margaret's Hope.
A spokesman said there were no signs of pollution and added that the ferry would be surveyed to establish the extent of any damage.
Hayley Green, vice chairperson of Orkney's Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) said: "The situation, including the impact on ferry provision across the Pentland Firth, will be reviewed over the coming days."
She also praised the efforts of all agencies involved, including the local community and volunteer lifeboat crews.
The MV Alfred ran aground in the Pentland Firth in Swona in July last year, with 97 people on board who were transferred to lifeboats.