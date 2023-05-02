Mobile phone claim school bus driver will not face court
A school bus driver charged after allegedly using a mobile phone while at the wheel will not face court action.
The bus was stopped on the A93 in the Milltimber area of Aberdeen.
Police said a 44-year-old man was charged in connection with road traffic offences in December.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) told BBC Scotland that the matter had been dealt with by the officer of an alternative to prosecution and the case was concluded.
Alternatives to prosecution can include warnings, compensation orders and work orders.