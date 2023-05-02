Major A92 route in Aberdeenshire to be closed for second night
A major road in Aberdeenshire will remain shut for a second night after an accident left the carriageway damaged.
Motorists faced long delays on Tuesday morning due to the closure of the A92 near the Bridge of Muchalls.
A significant fuel spillage affected both the northbound and southbound carriageways on Monday afternoon.
Highway maintenance firm Amey said it had not been possible to safely reopen the road. It is expected to remain closed until the work can be completed.
Traffic Scotland said the A92 would remain shut into Wednesday.
It has not yet been confirmed when the road may re-open.
Diversions have been put in place.