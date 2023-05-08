Pentalina grounding: Two more weeks of Orkney ferry cancellations
- Published
Ferry services to and from Orkney face two more weeks of disruption after MV Pentalina ran aground last month.
Pentland Ferries services between St Margaret's Hope and Gills Bay on the mainland are cancelled until 21 May.
The MV Pentalina grounded just outside its berth with 60 passengers on board on 29 April after smoke was detected in the engine room.
The private ferry operator said two separate investigations into the incident were continuing.
In a statement on its website it said: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. We are doing all we can to minimise the disruption and will share any further updates as and when we can."
Ferry users are having to rely on the alternative service provided by operator Northlink between Stromness in Orkney and Scrabster on the mainland.
Northlink has announced an extra Sunday sailing until 25 June to cope with extra demand.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has said initial reports suggest sudden mechanical failure was the likely cause of the grounding.
Emergency services including lifeboats took the passengers ashore and there were no injuries.
The ferry, a 70m long medium-speed catamaran, was later refloated and berthed at St Margaret's Hope.
The MCA and the Marine Accident Investigation Board (MAIB) are investigating the incident.
Pentland Ferries normally uses a newer catamaran, MV Alfred, on the route but days earlier the ship had begun a nine-month charter with CalMac to provide relief services on its hard-pressed west coast routes.
MV Alfred was expected to enter service with CalMac on its Arran or Islay routes by now following completion of berthing trials, but this has been delayed because the vessel's hydraulic systems needs to be serviced.