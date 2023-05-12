Gothenburg Greats: Dons who beat Real Madrid get Freedom of Aberdeen
Members of the Aberdeen FC team who famously won the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup have been awarded Freedom of the City.
The Dons beat Real Madrid 2-1 to lift the trophy in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Fans gathered at the club's Pittodrie Stadium to watch the Freedom ceremony.
Others to have previously received the honour include Sir Alex Ferguson, who managed Aberdeen to Gothenburg glory, footballer Denis Law and former Russian president Mikhail Gorbachev.
Former players honoured at the emotional event on Friday - alongside the club itself - included Willie Miller, Alex McLeish, Gordon Strachan and Eric Black.
The late Neale Cooper - who died in 2018 - was remembered, with a number four shirt covering an empty seat on the stage.
A video message from Sir Alex was played and was greeted by warm applause.
"This is a wonderful honour, well done," he said, as he recalled the victory 40 years ago.
Aberdeen Lord Provost David Cameron said: "The Gothenburg Greats team are all local heroes and continue to be regarded as some of the greatest players to pull on the red and white colours of Aberdeen Football Club.
"It is a fitting tribute that we can confer the Freedom of the City to them during the 40th anniversary celebrations of that famous night in Gothenburg."
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack said it was a "humbling" award for everyone associated with the club.
"The Freedom of the City is the highest honour the city of Aberdeen can confer," he said.
Thousands of fans travelled to Sweden in 1983 to see the famous win, many by ferry, and even by fishing boat.
Aberdeen remain the last Scottish side to win a European trophy.
