SNP group on Aberdeen City Council elect new leader
- Published
The SNP group on Aberdeen City Council has elected Christian Allard as its new leader.
He is now expected to become co-leader of the authority at a specially-arranged meeting next week.
It comes after former SNP group leader Alex Nicoll announced he was to step down from both roles.
In a statement Mr Allard, a former MSP and MEP, said he wanted to focus on tackling poverty.
The French-born councillor also said making Aberdeen a world leader in tackling climate change was another objective.
The Liberal Democrats, who are in coalition with the SNP in the council's administration, have welcomed his appointment and say they look forward to working with him.
M Allard said: "I am delighted that my colleagues have put their faith in me to lead them, this partnership and this council forward.
"I am determined to build a more prosperous and fairer future for everyone in our city, and to make Aberdeen a better place to live, work and grow up."