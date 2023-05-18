Offshore worker jailed for £550,000 Aberdeen drugs haul
An offshore worker caught with a £550,000 drugs haul in Aberdeen has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.
Lee Macrory, 29, was found with cocaine and diamorphine at his home in East Main Avenue in December 2021. The cocaine alone was worth about £500,000.
Officers had kept watch outside the property. Packages with drugs were recovered from under the kitchen sink.
Macrory admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs. He was jailed by Lord Scott at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Defence counsel Gareth Jones KC said Macrory understood that custody was inevitable given the type of drugs and quantity involved.
"He has a limited record and there are no previous convictions for drug-related offending," Mr Jones told the court.
He said the offence happened on a single day when Macrory was acting as "a custodian" for the drugs.
Lord Scott said: "You have pleaded guilty to two serious charges, involving being concerned in the supply of two different Class A drugs.
"Your senior counsel has acknowledged the gravity of the charges."
He told Macrory he would have faced a five-year prison term if not for his guilty plea.