Major search through the night for missing diver in Pentland Firth
A major search has continued through the night for a diver reported missing in the Pentland Firth.
The alarm was raised at around 18:00 on Tuesday, south east of Swona in the Orkney Islands.
HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the operation and sent helicopters from Sumburgh and Inverness, along with rescue teams from Kirkwall and St Margaret's Hope.
RNLI lifeboats were sent from Longhope, Wick, Thurso and Stromness.
Four other private vessels are also helping look for the diver.