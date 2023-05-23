Christian Allard appointed co-leader of Aberdeen City Council
The SNP's Christian Allard has officially been appointed as co-leader of Aberdeen City Council.
The SNP group elected Mr Allard as its new leader last week.
His role as council co-leader was confirmed at a meeting of the urgent business committee on Tuesday afternoon.
It comes after former SNP group leader Alex Nicoll announced he was to step down from both roles. Lib Dem Ian Yuill remains the other co-leader.
Mr Allard, a former MSP and MEP, has said he wants to focus on tackling poverty.
The French-born councillor also said making Aberdeen a world leader in tackling climate change was another objective.