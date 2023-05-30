Woman admits killing baby son in Fraserburgh as murder conviction overturned
- Published
A woman has admitted killing her newborn baby after her conviction for murdering the child was overturned by the appeal court.
Ineta Dzinguviene had been found guilty of smothering her son with clingfilm in Fraserburgh in 2010.
She was jailed for life.
However the murder conviction was quashed, and Dzinguviene - now 38 - admitted the culpable homicide of her son on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
She will be sentenced at a later date.
On the completion of her sentence she is then expected to be deported to Lithuania, where a 15-year prison term was imposed after she was convicted of murdering her three-day-old daughter Paulina in that country in 2009.
The then 26-year-old was jailed for a minimum of 15 years at the High Court in Glasgow in June 2011, after the death of her son, who was later named Paulius Dzingus.
While undergoing therapy in prison, she disclosed details of a traumatic childhood and an abusive relationship.
The case was referred back to the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh last year.
Psychiatrists diagnosed her as suffering from conditions including post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the time of the killing.
The judge, Lady Poole, told Dzinguviene it was "a serious and tragic" case and that she would remain in custody ahead of sentencing next month.