Second woman faces Aberdeen attempted murder charge
- Published
A second woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to the city's Hutcheon Street on Tuesday.
A 33-year-old woman, said by police to have been in a serious condition, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Leah Petrie, 20, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with assault to severe injury, the danger of life, and attempted murder, and having a blade or point.
She made no plea and was remanded in custody.
A 36-year-old woman has already appeared in court charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.