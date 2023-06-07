Historic Aberdeen gardens finally to be turfed after revamp
The central lawn of Aberdeen's historic Union Terrace Gardens will be turfed within the next few weeks after reopening last year, the council has said.
The gardens - which originally opened in 1879 - have been undergoing a £28m redevelopment since 2019.
They reopened in December but the addition of grass has been on hold.
Aberdeen City Council said preparatory groundworks had started to allow turf to be laid in a "couple of weeks".
The council initially said grassing the area could follow February's Spectra light festival.
However, cold and wet weather in early spring delayed the work.
When laid, the new turf will be fenced off initially to let the grass get established.
It is hoped that the fencing will be taken down in mid summer.