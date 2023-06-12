Man arrested after investigation into rape of woman in Cove
A man has been arrested after police launched an investigation into a rape in Aberdeen.
Officers had been appealing for witnesses after an incident involving a woman at a property on Charleston Road North in the Cove area on Saturday evening.
Police Scotland said a 30-year-old man had now been arrested.
Officers remain in the area as part of the ongoing investigation.
