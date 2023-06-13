Grounded ferry Pentalina's delayed return to service after technical issue
A ferry which grounded in Orkney in April has returned to service, despite suffering a technical issue during its first sailing on Tuesday morning.
The Pentland Ferries catamaran Pentalina grounded near St Margaret's Hope on 29 April.
The ferry arrived back in Orkney this week after dry dock repairs.
Pentalina's first sailing was cut short after the vessel's master returned to St Margaret's Hope for what the company called a "minor technical adjustment".
However sailings were then reinstated.
Pentland Ferries is a private company operating between St Margaret's Hope and Gills Bay in Caithness.
Its main vessel, MV Alfred, is currently on a nine-month charter to CalMac, which is costing the Scottish government £9m.
At the time of the grounding in April, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) believed the Pentalina had suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure.
The 60 passengers on board the 70m (230ft) medium-speed catamaran were all reported safe.