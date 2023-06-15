Crews tackle wildfires across Scotland in heatwave
- Published
Dozens of firefighters have been tackling wildfires across Scotland as the heatwave continues.
About 40 firefighters were called to the Gramps in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen at about 19:50 on Wednesday.
Crews had earlier been sent to Aberdeen beach on the Bridge of Don side.
Blazes have also been tackled near Torlundy and Rannoch in the Highlands, and bales of straw caught light at a farm near Kelso which led to an overnight firefighting operation.
This week Scotland recorded its hottest day with Threave in Dumfries and Galloway reaching 30.7C on Monday.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Eleven different appliances, including specialist units, were called to the scene at The Gramps.
Crews returned on Thursday morning to check it was safe.
At Aberdeen beach, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within a couple of hours.
The SFRS has advised people living near the fire at Torlundy, near Fort William, to be keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.
Earlier this month the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) issued a Scotland-wide warning of a "very high" wildfire risk.
The SFRS said most wildfires are started by accident, including due to the use of barbecues.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.