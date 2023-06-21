Lawyer translates Bible into Doric over 17 years
The full Bible has been translated into the north east Scotland dialect of Doric after a man's 17-year project.
Gordon Hay began his epic scheme in 2006 with the New Testament while still working, and finished it six years later.
The now retired Aberdeenshire solicitor has now finished the Old - or Aul in Doric - Testament translation, which was about three times longer.
The text has been published and he said he was delighted at finishing.
Mr Hay, 77, was born into a Doric-speaking farming family in Inverkeithny.
He worked on the New Testament "when I had a moment spare" in between working and completed it in 2012.
Doric Bible extracts (from Ecclesiastes):
- "A time tae gie a bosie, an a time tae haud back fae gien a bosie": A time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing.
- "A time tae be born, an a time tae dee": A time to be born and a time to die.
- "He's made aathin bonnie in its time": He has made everything beautiful in its time
The final Old Testament translation is 758 pages long and has more than half a million words
A church member since childhood, the elder and organist described Doric as distinctive.
"Until about 150 years ago when proper roads were built the north east was very cut off from the rest of the country," he said.
"There used to be a biannual service taken in Doric in Buchan.
"But Rev Charles Birnie, the minister who used to translate it, sadly died."
'Immensely proud'
The translation project then took off from there.
Once he retired, Mr Hay was able to dedicate more time to completing the vast undertaking.
He said he was "elated" the work was complete.
Rev Sheila Kirk, the Presbytery Clerk for the Presbytery of the North East and the Northern Isles, said: "This translation is a significant contribution to the cultural life of the north east and represents Gordon's deep love, knowledge and understanding of the language he grew up with.
"We are immensely proud of Gordon."
Last year, patients having MRI scans in Aberdeen were able to start hearing the instructions in Doric.
The University of Aberdeen's MRI scanner underwent a £1.2m upgrade, including new software which offers multiple language options.
The hope was hearing instructions in a familiar language would help patients feel more relaxed in a potentially stressful situation.
Experts believe it could also help those with dementia.