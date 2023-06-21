Emergency services called to 'explosion' in Peterhead
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a reported explosion at a Peterhead business premises.
Police Scotland confirmed the alarm was raised at about 11:00 on Wednesday.
Asco said it was responding to an "incident" at its Peterhead South supply base.
The company added: "All on-site personnel have been evacuated safely and are accounted for. As a precaution, all operations have temporarily halted."
Asco said the incident involved equipment owned and operated by a third-party.
"The cause of the incident is not currently known," a statement added.
A police spokesperson said: "The public are asked to avoid the area."