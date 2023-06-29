Fishing crew unable to rescue overboard deckhand
A fisherman who fell overboard drowned after the crew could not get him back out the water, a report has revealed.
Edison Lacaste, 45, from the Philippines, fell from the trawler Copious about 30 miles (48km) off Shetland in 2021.
He was conscious but in an incorrectly worn lifejacket failed to keep his head out of the water.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said attempts to get him back on board failed and he drowned.
The accident happened south-east of Sumburgh Head in the early hours of the morning on 18 February 2021.
Mr Lacaste - known as Joseph - fell overboard while attempting a repair to the trawl gear.
The MAIB report said: "The deckhand was conscious, wearing a lifejacket and was quickly brought alongside the vessel. However, the crew's attempts to recover the casualty back on board were unsuccessful.
"When he lost consciousness in the water, his incorrectly worn lifejacket did not hold his airways clear of the water and he drowned.
"The man overboard recovery equipment on board Copious was not supplemented by the training and equipment necessary for the recovery of an unconscious person.
"He was unresponsive when recovered from the water by a Coastguard helicopter and pronounced dead on arrival at hospital."
Cold water incapacitation
The MAIB said there had been no attempt to stop and consider the repair and the activity was not effectively risk assessed or mitigated.
"He lost his life because he was not recovered back on board before succumbing to the effects of cold water incapacitation," the report said.
The MAIB added: "Since the accident, the owners of Copious have replaced the vessel with a new, larger vessel incorporating upgraded safety features.
"They have also introduced an online safety management system including a risk-based approach to working practices on board.
"Additional man overboard equipment has been purchased that provides an efficient means of recovering an unconscious person and the crew have been provided with new, higher buoyancy inflatable lifejackets, as well as immersion suits for emergency use."
A recommendation has been made to amend regulations to require fishing vessels to have an efficient means to recover an unconscious person from the water that is demonstrable during inspections.
A fundraiser set up shortly after Mr Lacaste's death raised more than £40,000 to help pay for his funeral and help his family.