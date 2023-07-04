Man arrested nine months after fatal car crash in Aberdeen
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged more than nine months after a fatal crash in Aberdeen.
A 19-year-old man, who was a passenger in an Audi RS3, died at the scene of the incident on the B9077 road on 22 September last year.
The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.