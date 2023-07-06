Man jailed for six years for 'brutal' attacks in Moray town
A man jailed for six years for two "brutal" attacks in Moray has been urged by a judge to change his life while in prison.
Jay McIntosh, 22, admitted attempted murder and assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement in Buckie in September last year.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Ericht said he had a bad record.
The judge said: "You have a chance to turn your life around during this prison sentence. Don't waste it."
McIntosh's previous convictions included crimes of violence.
He was on bail when he committed the attempted murder and assault.
He earlier admitted attempting to murder Barry Newlands by repeatedly stamping and kicking him on the head.
An eyewitness described the attack as "horrific".
Motivated to change
McIntosh also carried out a serious assault on Kevin Murray at the town's Archibald Grove by striking him on the head.
He was remanded in custody following the attacks and his defence counsel, Simon Gilbride, told court: "He advised that the prison system has saved his life and turned him into a better person."
He said McIntosh had faced up to problems with drink and drugs, gained educational qualifications, and was "now looking at potential university courses".
Mr Gilbride said McIntosh was motivated to change and was helping others in the prison system. He said: "He would like to do something around psychology or counselling."
The judge told him that his latest offences were "brutal attacks".
Lord Ericht said McIntosh would have faced a nine-and-a-half year jail term but for his guilty pleas in the case.