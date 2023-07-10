Bird flu at Aberdeenshire farm and dead seabirds found on beach
Avian flu has been found at a farm in Aberdeenshire, Scottish government vets have confirmed.
A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone was declared at Inchdrewer Farm near Banff on Sunday.
Movement restrictions on poultry, carcasses, eggs and manure are in place to prevent spread of the disease.
It comes as dead seabirds were reported at Stonehaven beach. The Scottish SPCA said it had to humanely destroy a number of them for suspected bird flu.
Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Debbie Gibson said: "Sadly, a guillemot and three kittiwakes had to be put to sleep due to suspected avian flu.
"We will continue attending this incident if there are reports of live birds."
Aberdeenshire Council said it planned to remove "large concentrations" of dead birds from busy areas.
A spokesperson said: "The council has finite resources but will look to remove birds from shoreline locations where there is high footfall".
The New Arc wildlife rescue charity in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, said it was no longer taking in sick seabirds due to the risk of avian flu spreading.