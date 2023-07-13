George Murdoch: New photo in unsolved Aberdeen murder appeal
Relatives of an Aberdeen taxi driver murdered 40 years ago have released a new photo they hope could help solve the crime.
George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in September 1983.
Last year police issued an appeal to identify a man seen wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt in Aberdeen in 2015, who officers believe may be able to help.
A new photograph believed to partially show the man has now led the family to pass possible identities to police.
A cheese wire had been used as a garrotte during the attack.
No-one has ever been arrested in connection with the murder, and there is a £50,000 reward.
Mr Murdoch had picked up a fare in Aberdeen's west end and told his control room he was heading to Culter.
About two miles into the journey, he turned off on to Pitfodels Station Road, on the outskirts of the city, where he was assaulted.
Two young cyclists saw him being attacked and raised the alarm.
His money and wallet were stolen in the attack.
Police last year issued an appeal to identify a man seen wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt in Wilson's Sports Bar on Market Street in Aberdeen in September 2015.
He was described as being small, stocky, in his 60s or 70s, and local to Aberdeen.
Relatives received a photograph believed to show the man in the bar, with just the bottom of his face visible.
They said a number of people had now come forward with suggestions of the man's identity.
'Going to be solved'
Mr Murdoch's nephew, Alex McKay, told BBC Scotland: "So far, four or five people have come forward, so we have already had excellent feedback, as we always do from the public.
"It's still very much at the heart of many people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in terms of wanting to get this solved.
"Sometimes you go through a little lull and you think goodness me we are not getting anywhere. Then something pops up. This photo is an example of that.
"We are absolutely steadfast in our opinion that this is going to be solved."
Det Insp James Callander, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Regardless of how much time has passed, we continue receive a positive response from members of the public from all around the world when we appeal for information about this senseless murder.
"Following our appeal last year we now have information about a man we would like to speak to who may be able to assist with information about George's murder."
Anyone who believes they can assist the investigation is asked to contact 101 or e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.police.uk.